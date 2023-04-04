News you can trust since 1891
Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST

Over 25,000 reports of Virgin Media services being down have been reported to Downdetector, leaving thousands across the UK without internet access. According to Downdetector, the website showed thousands of people reported outages at around 1am on Tuesday, before a large spike of reports at around 6.30am.

Over 70% of the issues reported relate to landline internet while 24% of customers are experiencing a complete outage.The Virgin Media website also appears to be inaccessible.

Virgin Media’s online status checker is also down with customers unable to check their broadband, landline and TV status. The company has now confirmed its broadband services are back online. A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’ve restored broadband services for customers but are closely monitoring the situation as our engineers continue to investigate. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Users took to Twitter to vent their fustruation at the services being down. One user said: “Typical, Virgin increase the cost but we don’t get what we pay for.” Another said: “Virgin is down and I work from home. What am I supposed to do now?”

    Virgin Media provides telephone, internet and TV services across the UK, and was founded in 2007. It is headed by UK entrepreneur Richard Branson.