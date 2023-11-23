A Kevin the Carrot superfan has decorated her 7ft Christmas tree with more than 50 of the soft toys.

Chevie Wells, 34, first started collecting the popular stuffed toys, which are sold at Aldi, when they were first released in 2016. The mum-of-three now has 52 of the stuffed carrots - including several 'Kevins' and his girlfriend 'Katie' - and she has decorated her Christmas tree with them.

Chevie said: "My mum used to work for Aldi and it started when the Kevins first came out as she would buy them for the kids. As the years have gone on, we just go and buy them. We normally get the Kevin and the Katie and the tree decorations, and then it's built over the years.

Chevie's mum first started buying the stuffed carrots for Chevie's three children Kajetan, 14, Malakaj, 11, and Zikajzer, five as they 'really liked him.' Even though she has been gifted some of the toys by her family, Chevie still thinks she has spent around £160 on them over the years.

She said: "The kids liked him when he was younger. It's also for a good cause because I think they donate a certain amount to the Teenage Cancer Trust.”