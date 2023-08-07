Matt Hancock has surprised viewers by posting a video to Tik Tok lip-syncing ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the Barbie movie. The disgraced politician is seen donning a short-sleeved shirt whilst flexing his biceps during the 13-second clip.

The lighthearted video - which is captioned ‘I am Kenough’ - captures the West Sussex MP on a beach lip syncing the words: “I’m just Ken, where I see love she sees a friend. What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?”

The clip, which was uploaded on Sunday, is now one of his most watched videos with a view count of 2.6 million.

I’m Just Ken’, which is originally performed by Ryan Gosling, entered the official singles charts two weeks ago and is currently sat at number 14. The UK chart is dominated by a number of songs from Barbie: The Album including Duo Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’ at number three and Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For’, which is placed at number two.

Matt Hancock has been busy uploading to TikTok over the past year and has already amassed over 218,000 followers and 2.3 million likes. Hancock uses the platform to take part in current trends whilst keeping the public up to date on his life.