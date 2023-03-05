A video showing the shocking moment a speeding train is only inches from hitting a pedestrian carelessly walking across the tracks has been released. Filmed in Runcorn, Cheshire, the video was captured by the train’s on board cameras, and sees a man casually crossing the tracks.

The London Euston to Glasgow service had to come to an emergency stop in order to miss the pedestrian, who in the video looks just inches away from the train without seeming to notice the approaching vehicle. The crossing, where trains pass at speeds of up to 125mph, displays a red light when a train is approaching, something the man had ignored in the incident that nearly cost him his life.

Lucy Jordan, Network Rail’s North West head of safety, said the incident, which occurred on January 18, could have “led to tragedy”.

She said: "When I see footage like this it always makes my heart stop. The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this man and I can’t downplay the danger he was in.

"It’s important for Network Rail to share this video as a strong warning to others and to remind them of our level crossing rules. No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must obey the signage in place and if there are warning lights, always stop when they display red, it just isn’t worth the risk."

