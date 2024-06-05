Get ready with Peter Crouch as sports legend takes on extreme morning routine
Nearly half (45 per cent) of Brits describe themselves as a 'morning person' and 56 per cent of them don't even need to set an alarm.
This early start is often due to having so much to fit in – from walking the dog, making breakfast and getting the kids ready for school.
But of the night owls, 33 per cent struggle to wake up when their alarm goes off and half of Brits (46 per cent) wish they were better in the mornings.
The research was carried out by Alpro, which has expanded its range of Plant Protein with soya drinks and alternatives to yoghurts.
Improve your morning rituals
To put the nation’s early rising habits to the test, footballing legend Peter Crouch partnered with the plant-based brand and took on an extreme morning routine from ice baths to multiple gym sessions.
The study also found 64 per cent who want to improve their morning rituals wish they had more energy, while 36 per cent would like to get more exercise in.
Of those who enjoy morning time, 25 per cent do so because they can get lots done and 21 per cent said everything feels quiet and still.
However, more than a third of all respondents (36 per cent) said they struggle to find a tasty breakfast that suits their routine and sets them up for the day.
With toast (30 per cent), cereal with dairy milk (29 per cent) and a cup of tea (26 per cent) the go-to breakfasts to have.
Interestingly, almost half (45 per cent) don’t think their current breakfast choice includes a lot of protein, but 25 per cent would be interested in eating more protein-rich meals.
But of those who took part in the study by OnePoll.com, 47 per cent are unsure of the daily recommended amount.
Start the day with a nutritious breakfast
A spokesperson for Alpro, which has partnered with nutritionist, Jenna Hope, to create quick and easy breakfast recipes with plant protein, said: “We believe everyone deserves to start the day with a healthy, tasty and nutritious breakfast.
“Our research found that a staggering majority of the nation believes protein is an important addition to their diets, we have seen a lack of plant protein options at breakfast time.
“We want to make protein more accessible to consumers and provide new ways to enjoy fuss-free breakfast products for any morning routine – no matter what it looks like.”
Tasks Brits complete before 7am:
- Brush their teeth
- Have a coffee or cup of tea
- Make breakfast
- Eating breakfast
- Having a shower
- Feeding the pet(s)
- Listening to the radio
- Commute to work
- Styling their hair
- Watching TV
- Washing their hair
- Putting on makeup
- Waking their children up
- Make their lunch for the day ahead
- Empty the dishwasher
- Hang laundry
- Walking their dog
- Go for a walk
- Taking kids to school
- Get their children dressed
- Reading
- Doing a workout
- Write a to-do list
- Water their plants
- Fill the dishwasher
- Meditation
- Going to the gym
- Vacuum some of their home
- Sweep some of their home
- Make a smoothie
