King Charles III is now officially the new monarch after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8 September.

With proclamations taking place in all four corners of the United Kingdom, the British public is adjusting to life under the new King.

As with many members of the Royal Family, King Charles III has pledged allegiance to a football club – and his rogue choice will likely surprise a few.

Despite being born at Buckingham Palace, the new monarch - rather randomly - supports Burnley , a side based in Lancashire.

The then Prince Charles meets representatives at Burnley Football Club in 2010

His fondness for the Clarets became apparent in 2012 as the then Prince Charles carried out some charity work in the region.

Explaining his choice, Charles said: “Burnley has been through some very challenging times and I’m trying to find ways of helping to regenerate and raise aspirations and self-esteem in that part of the world.”

The club handed the former Prince of Wales a VIP season ticket as a token of appreciation, and he’s since been seen at Turf Moor on occasion.

In the 10 years that have followed since Charles’ support for Burnley became known, the Clarets have enjoyed seven seasons in the Premier League.

Charles, at Turf Moor in 2010, speaks to young people who have participated in programmes run by the Prince’s charities

They were recently relegated back down to the Championship, however, after six successive campaigns in the English top flight.

Burnley , who are now under Vincent Kompany’s management after Sean Dyche’s departure at the end of last season, have made a decent start this year.

With three wins and four draws in their opening eight fixtures, the Clarets have lost just one game so far – away at fellow newly-relegated side Watford.

Currently sat in 5th position in the Championship table at the time of publication, Burnley may offer King Charles III an exciting campaign.

The club and supporters alike will be pushing for promotion to the Premier League, although it could be tough with a number of other clubs targeting the same goal.