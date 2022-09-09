Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland on Thursday, leading to Prince Charles being named king.

King Charles III’s wife, the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, has also been named as the Queen Consort.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch passed away at the age of 96 alongside close family.

It was confirmed following a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, which read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening before returning to London tomorrow (Friday).”

With King Charles III the new head of state for the United Kingdom, this also means that he is in power over 14 countries that are included the Commonwealth - but which ones?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the Commonwealth?

The Commonwealth, which has been a part of international relations for over 100 years, is an association of 54 different countries and territories.

First established in 1887, the organisation allows each member to work towards shared goals of prosperity, democracy and peace.

It was agreed in a conference in 1926 that they would all be equal members of a community within the British Empire, pledging allegiance to the King or Queen.

This does not mean that the United Kingdom rules over any participating Commonwealth countries.

The purpose of the Commonwealth involves the coordination of the following:

Protecting the environment

Develop society and young people

Supporting democracy

Boosting trade links

Support small states

Which countries are a part of the Commonwealth?

The 54 nations and territories of the Commonwealth come from each corner of the globe .

The Maldives is the latest nation to rejoin in 2022 after initially leaving the Commonwealth in 2016.

Here is a full list of all the Commonwealth countries:

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Botswana

Brunei Darussalam

Cameroon

Canada

Cyprus

Dominica

eSwatini

Fiji

Gambia

Ghana

Grenada

Guyana

India

Jamaica

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

New Zealand

Nigeria

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Saint Lucia

Samoa

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

St Kitts and Nevis

St Vincent and The Grenadines

Tanzania

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Uganda

United Kingdom

Vanuatu

Which Commonwealth countries is King Charles III head of state for?

Due to British colonialism, which saw the British Empire conquer regions across the world, King Charles is now the monarch and head of state of the UK and 14 other countries, also known as Commonwealth realms which are as follows:

Antigua and Bermunda

Australia

The Bahamas

Belize

Canada

Grenada

Jamaica

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Saints Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Solomon Islands

Tuvalu

What role will King Charles III play in the Commonwealth?

King Charles III has become the main Sovereign 14 Commonwealth realms on top of the United Kingdom, meaning he has become the Head of the Commonwealth.

Explaining the role that he will play in the association, a royal spokesperson said: “One of the ways of strengthening these connections is through regular Commonwealth visits.

“During his reign, The King will visit every country in the Commonwealth and make many repeat visits. One third of The Queen’s total overseas visits [during her reign] were to Commonwealth countries.”

They added: “The King will keep in touch with Commonwealth developments through regular contact with the Commonwealth Secretary General and her Secretariat. This is the Commonwealth’s central organisation.