Fans of the UK’s longest running soap will be disappointed to know that they won’t get their Wednesday soap fix as Coronation Street has been removed from the ITV schedule in yet another schedule change.

ITV has opted to show live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round tie that sees Manchester United take on West Ham United. Coverage of the game begins at 7pm, meaning Emmerdale has also been removed from the schedule.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday so this game comes during the soap’s usual slot. To combat this, ITV have given a slot to the soap on Thursday evening (March 2).

The soap has been axed for the FA Cup a few times this year now. Earlier in January, coverage was also dropped either side of the weekend for FA Cup ties involving Arsenal v Oxford FC and Manchester United v Everton, and has also made way for Manchester City v Arsenal.

Along with the flurry of disruptions this year, the schedule of both ITV and BBC was heavily disrupted at the end of last year for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. But, with the FA Cup nearing conclusion, these interruptions should be few and far between now.

Coronation Street (Getty Images)

