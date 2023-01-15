Love Island is returning to our screens tomorrow night (January 16) for another series of fun in the sun with a brand new host, Maya Jama. The award-winning fan favourite is set to return to screens for its ninth series after reaching a record-breaking number of views last year.

Returning to South Africa, lovestruck singletons will be guided through the twists and turns of coupling up in a jaw-dropping Love Island Villa. Voiced by famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling, Love Island fans will once again be glued to screens as more singletons desire, date and dump potential suitors from the Island.

Ahead of the new series Maya Jama explained what she thinks makes a ‘good Islander’.

She said: “Someone that’s looking for love, someone with a lively personality, somebody who is open and shares their feelings, but also someone that’s not afraid to keep their options open and test the waters. Just someone willing to get stuck in and get fully involved in every bit of the experience and all the challenges. Make the most of it!”

Plus, returning to ITV2 and streaming on ITVX is Love Island: Aftersun, with Maya Jama hosting live from London. The show catches up with Islanders as they leave the Villa, gets first-hand interviews from family, celebrity fans and ex-Islanders as well as airing exclusive unseen footage.

Here’s when ITV’s Winter Love Island 2023 will start

When does Love Island start?

The ninth series of Love Island will start on January 16. It will air on ITV2 at 9pm, as well as being available on the new streaming and on-demand service ITVX .

Winter Love Island cast 2023

Lana Jenkins

Age: 25

From: Luton

Occupation: Make-up artist

Instagram: @lanajenkinss

Tanya Manhenga

Age: 22

From: Liverpool

Occupation: Biomedical science student and influencer

Instagram: @talkswithtt_

Kai Fagan

Age: 24

From: Manchester

Occupation: PE Teacher

[email protected]_

Ron Hall

Age: 25

From: Essex

Instagram: @ronhall__

Anna-May Robey

Age: 20

From: Swansea

Occupation: Payroll administrator

Instagram: @annamayrobey

Will Young

Age: 23

From: Buckinghamshire

Occupation: Farmer

Instagram: @farmer_will_

Tanyel Revan

Age: 26

From: North London

Occupation: Hair Stylist

Instagram: @tanyelrevan

Shaq Muhammad

Age: 24

From: London

Occupation: Airport security officer

Instagram: @shaq24s_

Olivia Hawkins

Age: 27

From: Brighton

Instagram handle: @livhawkinss

Occupation: Ring girl and actress

Haris Namani

