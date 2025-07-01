The ASOS summer sale is now on I’ve found the best three gorgeous dresses for under £11 | ASOS

These three ASOS dresses prove you don’t need to spend a lot to look good - summer sale now on.

If you're looking to refresh your summer wardrobe without breaking the bank, the ASOS Summer Sale is the place to start. With jaw-dropping discounts of up to 60%, fashion lovers can now snap up stylish, high-quality pieces for less than the price of lunch. Whether you're prepping for holidays, picnics, or just soaking up the sunshine in style, ASOS has you covered.

The ASOS Summer Sale is packed full of amazing deals for shoppers looking to find an absolute gem of a bargain. These dresses prove that looking fabulous doesn’t have to come with a huge price tag. With limited stock and prices this good, you’ll want to act fast. Your dream summer outfit is just a few clicks away.

Here are our top three picks from the ASOS summer sale: all stunning dresses under £11 that look far more expensive than they actually are.

Shop now for £7.20 (was: £16)

ASOS DESIGN Bandeau Midaxi Dress with Twist Bust Detail – Black | ASOS

This elegant black bandeau dress is a summer staple. The twist bust detail adds a chic, flattering touch, while the midaxi length makes it versatile enough for both daytime and evening wear. Pair it with strappy sandals for a rooftop dinner or throw on a denim jacket and trainers for a casual day out. At just £7.20, this is a must-have bargain.

Buy now for £10.80 (was: £24)

Turn heads in this playful red mini dress, featuring flirty ruffle tiers that move beautifully as you walk. It’s ideal for festivals, brunch dates, or spontaneous weekend getaways. The vibrant hue and flattering silhouette make it a confidence-boosting addition to any wardrobe and it's yours for less than £11.

Treat yourself for £8.80 (was: £22)

For something effortlessly stylish, this crinkle-textured mini dress is a winner. The slash neck and peplum skirt give it a fashion-forward feel, while the breezy fabric makes it comfortable in the heat. Whether you're heading to the beach or just want to elevate your everyday style, this dress delivers – and at a whopping 60% off.

