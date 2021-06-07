Best UK Juicers 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Starting the day with a fresh fruit juice might feel healthy, but many supermarket offerings are packed with added sugar, preservatives and other additives. If your new year’s resolution is to live a healthier lifestyle, consider investing in a juicer.

What is a juicer?

Juicers extract the juice from your favourite fruit and veg to make a pure, smooth beverage. The pulp is collected in an internal container that is easy to empty and clean. This leftover pulp can be added to your drink to make a juice ‘with bits’ or used in cooking.

How do they work? Masticating juicers

There are three main types of juicer: masticating, centrifugal and citrus. Masticating juicers are the best at preserving nutrients as they don’t generate heat. However, they are slower and tend to have narrower feed tubes, meaning you may need to dice your ingredients first.

Centrifugal juicers

Centrifugal juicers pulverise rapidly and you can usually chuck whole fruits and veg down their wider chutes. They tend to produce frothier juice, but most models come with built-in strainers to trap any foam before it hits your glass.

Citrus juicers

Citrus juicers are only suitable for squeezing citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits and lemons. They’re compact and easy to use - simply slice your fruit in half and pop it on the reamer.

You’ll find a mix of masticating, centrifugal and citrus juicers on our roundup. There’s a machine to suit all budgets, space limitations and aesthetic tastes. Grab a glass and tick off at least one of your five-a-day!

Sage The Nutri Juicer Cold Juicer Sage The Nutri Juicer Cold Juicer £199.00 large volumes of juice If you guzzle juice like water, you’ll need a juicer with an extra-large capacity. This Sage model comes with a hefty two-litre jug, yet it still manages to look sleek. Its wide chute accommodates whole apples and the titanium cutting disc blitzes even tough fruit and veg to a velvety consistency. Its heavy base keeps it stable during use, there’s a choice of two speeds and the jug is resealable for storing in your fridge door. The integrated pulp container is easy to clean, thanks to the included cleaning brush and dishwasher-safe attachments. The only downside is its high price, but it’s worth it! Buy now

VonShef 800W Stainless Steel Juicer VonShef 800W Stainless Steel Juicer £54.99 our best buy This high-powered centrifugal juicer is a savvy buy for busy families. Its wide feeding tube, razor-sharp blades and punchy 800w motor let you get away without peeling, chopping or removing pips first. It makes light work of tougher-skinned fruit and veg, its lidded 1.1-litre juice jug is ideal for serving a group at once and its mesh filter and generous 1.5-litre pulp container are detachable and dishwasher-safe for faff-free cleaning - result! Parents will be reassured by its double safety lock and automatic overheating protector, too. If a smaller model would suffice, look to the slower but still speedy 400w version, priced at £34.99. Buy now

Smeg CJF01 Citrus Juicer Smeg CJF01 Citrus Juicer £129.99 style This jolly juicer from ‘it’ Italian brand Smeg only handles citrus fruits, but that might suffice. Once fruit is added, its built-in on/off sensor automatically activates the 70w motor, which battles peel, pith and pip with aplomb. Its anti-slip feet keep spills at bay and its non-drip spout dispenses juice directly into your glass as it’s made. Its small size makes it ideal for flats and it comes in a choice of six retro-inspired colours. All parts are removable for washing and the juicing bowl is dishwasher-safe. If you want to juice a wider variety of fruit and veg or try your hand at soup, consider the slow juicer, but its £499.95 price tag may make your bank balance weep! Buy now

Lakeland Electric Citrus Juicer Lakeland Electric Citrus Juicer £19.99 a budget buy If it’s a compact, no-nonsense citrus juicer that you’re after, this electric green gem is a steal at under £20. It’s made from durable plastic and smartly-designed to take up as little space as possible. The lidded jug holds 600ml of fresh juice - enough for multiple drinks - and has a spout for mess-free pouring. You get two reamer cones in the box, one for larger fruits like grapefruits and oranges and another for smaller lemons and limes. We love its adjustable pulp setting, which lets you control how ‘bitty’ your juice is, and found it a doddle to use - simply push down to juice and release to stop. Happily, everything bar the electric motor can go straight into the dishwasher afterwards. Buy now

Magimix Juice Expert 3 Magimix Juice Expert 3 £249.99 versatility The priciest juicer on our list is also the most versatile. Its 3-in-1 design encompasses a citrus press and pulp system for making freshly-squeezed juice with or without ‘bits’, a juice filter for all your other fruity needs and an extra press for making delicious smoothies, sauces and nut milks. It uses cold press technology to extract the good stuff, rather than a motor, meaning more vitamins and minerals are retained and your drinks stay fresh for longer. It’s compact, and its minimal design would complement any modern kitchen. It’s relatively quiet, with dishwasher-safe parts, and it comes with a free recipe book to help keep your creativity flowing. Buy now

KitchenCraft Living Nostalgia Heavy Duty Juicer KitchenCraft Living Nostalgia Heavy Duty Juicer £20.99 nostalgic charm We may be getting sentimental and old-fashioned here, but this vintage-inspired manual juicer was simply too charming to exclude. It’s not all style and no substance, mind. The heavy lever arm squeezes all the juice out of any halved citrus fruit with one crush, pushing pulp and seeds into the steel strainer and smooth juice into the small but sturdy collector cup. It’d make a unique gift for anyone struggling to stick with their latest health kick, as it’s impossible not to enjoy using it! Or why not buy one to impress guests at your next cocktail party? Choose from antique cream, French grey, vintage blue or sage green. Buy now

Braun MultiQuick J500 Centrifugal Juicer Braun MultiQuick J500 Centrifugal Juicer £126.00 power This powerful machine produces a glass of fresh juice in just 15 seconds. Whole apples slide down its wide chute, before a 900w motor blasts the juice from hard and soft fruits alike. It has an anti-drip and anti-splash spout to keep your kitchen clean and the 1.25-litre jug has a foam separator for the smoothest possible juice. It’s noisy and fairly bulky, but a breeze to clean. The removable parts are dishwasher-safe and a cleaning brush is included for de-pulping the mesh filter. Overall, it’s an efficient, trusty juicer. Buy now