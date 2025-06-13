The lightweight Bissell PowerClean offers deep-cleaning power in a compact, easy-to-store unit | Bissell

The Bissell PowerClean is lightweight, powerful and now £50 off in a clearance sale – but once it’s gone, it’s gone.

There’s a surprise carpet cleaner clearance on right now – and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Bissell has slashed the price of its PowerClean upright carpet cleaner from £139.99 to just £89.99 in an end-of-line offer that’s already drawing attention from savvy shoppers.

Despite weighing just 5.6kg, the PowerClean packs serious punch. Its 4-row DeepReach PowerBrush digs deep into carpets and rugs, lifting grime and stains that vacuums miss. The machine also separates clean and dirty water into two separate tanks to prevent recontamination – a feature usually reserved for pricier models.

It’s a smart choice for smaller homes or flats with limited storage, and Bissell includes a bottle of carpet cleaning solution in the box so you can get started straight away. Once the job’s done, the brush roll and tanks are simple to remove and rinse out, making maintenance hassle-free.

One of the standout features of the Bissell PowerClean is its two-tank system, which keeps clean and dirty water completely separate throughout the cleaning process. That means you’re always washing your carpets with fresh solution, rather than recycling grime back into the fibres. It also includes a removable nozzle and brush roll, so you can easily clear out hair, fluff or residue after use – ideal for pet owners or allergy-prone households looking for a hygienic deep clean.

This is a clearance deal and the PowerClean has already been marked as end-of-line on Bissell’s UK site – so when it sells out, it won’t be back. Given the brand reputation and the hefty discount, it’s likely to disappear quickly.

