Boots Black Friday offers huge savings on Vera Wang Princess perfume, luxury gift sets, beauty tools, and more

There's only one thing better than a beautiful bottle of perfume - and that's a beautiful bottle of perfume with more than 70% off.

This Vera Wang scent - Princess for Women - smells amazing. It's a great choice if you like your fragrance fruity and feminine. It was £66 but is now just £18.99 at Boots, a saving of £47. The heart-shaped glass bottle is topped with a golden crown cap and at that price would make a gorgeous (and affordable) Christmas gift.

We're predicting that Princess for Women is going to fly off the shelves but with the event lasting until the end of November, you can take your time selecting the best fragrance for you or, if you have Christmas gifts in mind, a friend.

Rabanne Lady Million Fabulous Eau De Parfum has been marked down in the sale | Boots

Other scents to look out for in this Boots Black Friday event are:

The event is also a brilliant chance to snap up a beauty gift box or two.

We love the Clinique Beauty Icons set, worth £121, now priced at £44.50 - a saving of £76.50. Inside you'll find four full-sized favourites - a Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ with pump, 125ml (worth £37); an All About Eyes Eye Cream 15ml; an All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap - Mild Formula 200ml and a High Impact Mascara in Black.

And if you know a Bobbi Brown devotee, they'll love you forever if you present them with the Bobbi Brown Star Gift worth £148 - and which will cost you just £49 for the next few weeks. The set features Vitamin Enriched Face Base 50ml; Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Heat Ray & Biscotti; Smokey Eye Mascara, and Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss in New Romantic.

Cosmetics are seriously cheap right now, and can make the perfect Christmas gift | Boots

Beauty electricals are always a popular purchase at this time of the year, and serious bargains include the Philips Lumea Series 9000 hair removal device, now priced £399 compared to the usual £489.999.

You'll make an even bigger saving on the Oral B Matt Black electric toothbrush, now priced at £60, that's 62% off.

The Remington Shine Therapy hair straighteners, usual price £79.99, can now be bagged for £24.99.

Hundreds of the Boots Black Friday offers have already been given five-star reviews, including The Ordinary's Limited Edition Star Gift Set, which you can pick up for half price, at £29.

And candle lovers are getting excited about this Yankee Candle 5 Piece set, which is better than half price at £19.50.

One Boots shopper who awarded the candle set five stars said: "I purchased three as Christmas gifts. The aromas are wonderful, and I know they will be well received."

