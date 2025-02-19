Cheapest price online for this outdoor storage shed thanks to an Amazon deal

The Keter Store it Out Pro has 1,200 litres of space | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This is probably the best time to invest in a garden storage solution - before the prices go back up in the spring

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meteorological spring is now just days away, the daffodils are beginning to bloom, and the promise of warmer days and longer evenings will be prompting many of us to turn our attention to our forgotten gardens.

The patios will need jet washing, the leaves will need sweeping away, and it won't be long before the grass is growing again.

So it's time to start thinking about getting our outdoor spaces ready for what will hopefully be a long season of life in the fresh air.

It's ideal for decluttering a garden | Amazon

And this Keter storage shed could be an ideal addition to any outside space, helping to tidy up a terrace, or de-clutter a driveway.

It's a resin storage shed which holds 1,200 litres of outdoor gubbins, whether it's a lawnmower and tools, or the cushions for your patio furniture.

It will even store wheelie bins or folding bikes. There's space for all sorts of things.

It has two opening doors on the front, and the top section lifts up to allow access from above.

There are two bolts to help you secure it in a front garden, and it's completely weather-resistant and fade-free. It even has a five-year warranty.

It can even be used to hide away wheelie bins | Amazon

Normally, this pro model costs £170, but a limited-time deal on Amazon has it for just £135.99 - and that's with free delivery, too.

This is quite a tempting deal then, and we haven't seen it this cheap since Black Friday.

Bear in mind you'll need to assemble it yourself, but it's not too much of a challenge, because most of the parts just pop into one another. Allow an hour or two, and perhaps two cups of tea. Maybe three if it's a warm day.