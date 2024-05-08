Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’re looking to give your home a spring facelift, then there’s no better time to shop than now as the Dunelm sale has landed and it has some eye-catching pieces to freshen up your home at a bargain price. Whether you want a few accessories to brighten up the place or plan to splash out on some new furniture, there are plenty of special offers to tempt budding interior designers.

If your budget is small, the addition of a throw or an extra mirror can really brighten up the place or you can refresh tired carpets with a vibrant rug or runner. I’ve fallen in love with Dunelm’s washable rug range and the discounted prices are just making them even more tempting.

And quite frankly, what better way to reward your spring cleaning efforts than to treat yourself and your home to a few new pieces. So put winter firmly behind you and get your place ready for the warmer months set to come - here are our top spring picks from the Dunelm sale.

As mentioned, your spring refresh needn’t break the bank - treating a room to a deep clean, a fresh lick of paint and some inexpensive accessories can transform a space. Head over to the Dunelm website and you’ll find these Bexley Throws a snip at half price - now just £7.50 - and a quick way to add a splash of colour to an old sofa.

If it’s the bedroom that requires a little TLC, you’re in luck, there’s loads of bedding ideas to suit your taste at a knock-down price, but we can’t get enough of the spring flowers adorning the Celeste Green Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set. And why resist when prices start at just £14.

