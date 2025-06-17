This bargain handheld fan has plenty of tricks up its sleeve | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whether you’re working, commuting or just overheating, this affordable and portable fan is a brilliant way to stay cool—without spending a fortune.

This versatile mini fan works anywhere—perched on your desk, held in your hand, or worn around your neck—delivering a refreshing breeze wherever you are.

It's one of the most versatile personal cooling devices on the market, and it's on offer just in time for the hot summer weather - with its price down to just £13.83 on Amazon.

The Jsdoin Hand Held Fan charges up from USB and can run for up to 15 hours, but it's the simplicity of its design that makes it the perfect gadget for a heatwave, because it folds into a desktop fan, or it can be held in the hand to be carried around.

Small enough to fit in a bag, but big enough to provide an intense blast of cool air, it even dispenses fragrances thanks to its slot for aromatherapy tablets, which are included in the package.

A digital display tells you how much power is being produced, while a detachable base (included) lets it stand up on a surface, or it can hang on a lanyard to blast you with air from your chest.

Cooling fans can cost a lot of money, but this one offers personal relief for less than £14. So it's an obvious choice for people who struggle when the heat gets too much.