Amazon has slashed the price of its bestselling Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet just in time for the school holidays – with over £80 off the latest model.

Amazon has quietly cut the price of its bestselling Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet in time for the Easter school break – with the newest generation model now available for just £69.99.

Originally £149.99, the kids’ tablet is now on offer at more than 50 percent off. It’s a timely deal for families looking to keep children entertained during the holidays, especially with long car journeys, quiet screen time or digital learning on the cards.

This limited-time deal is part of a wider wave of discounts across Amazon’s own tech ranges, making it a good time to pick up trusted essentials for less. The company also announced the launch of its first ever book sale this month, which includes savings on hundreds of children’s titles on Kindle and in print.

Designed for children aged six to twelve, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro features an eight-inch HD screen, kid-friendly case, up to 13 hours of battery life and robust parental controls. Families also get a year’s access to Amazon Kids+, packed with age-appropriate books, games and videos.

With over 2,000 sold in the past month and a 4.5-star average from verified reviews, it’s one of Amazon’s most popular family-friendly devices right now. It also comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, so Amazon will replace it if it breaks – no questions asked.