Samsung’s stylish Galaxy Watch 4 is back at an unbeatable price, with refurbished models going for just £49.99 – but only if you're quick.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was a ground-breaking smart wearable when it launched back in 2021, and it's still selling strongly today.

It was the first Samsung watch to use Google's Wear OS system, and its compact size and clean design won it plenty of fans.

It has always been quite keenly priced, too, but there's a way to get one for £49.99 - which makes it one of the best-value wearables, pound for pound, out there.

The only catch is, it's refurbished. But it has been renewed, graded and certified by Meelie Mobile, which specialises in refurbished tech.

Graded as "very good", the description describes it as: "very well looked after and, as such, close to pristine.

"You might notice some slight blemishes on close inspection but, by and large, the product is in great condition.

"Functionality isn’t affected in the slightest, though - everything works perfectly."

Meelie Mobile also offers a 12-month warranty on refurbished tech, and prices for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 in "very good" condition are usually £139.

However, we've found a deal on Wowcher which lets you buy one for £49.99 - and that's an incredible deal.

It's classed as an "early bird" offer, so presumably if you miss it the price will jump up - but it looks like it'll only go up a tenner.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is aimed at fitness fanatics, and it offers precise, real-time health insights. You can get instant body composition readings, track your heart rate, monitor your blood pressure, record ECG data, and analyse your sleep, blood oxygen measurements, and snoring patterns.

Thanks to its Wear OS platform, you can also access a world of apps, from music streaming to smart notifications, and all the usual Google and Samsung features.

It's hard to think of a better smart watch out there for just £50, and if you can catch the early bird deal, you'll be getting quite a bargain.