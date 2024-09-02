Aldi's cycling event promises some amazing bargains | Aldi/composite

Gareth Butterfield has been browsing the bargains in Aldi's latest Specialbuys event - and he's already got a shopping list

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Cycling can be an expensive hobby. Bikes can cost many hundreds of pounds, if not thousands, and then there are all the accessories.

Maintaining your bike is important, but the products can be pricey. And you might want to carry some basic tools with you. All this kit will need securing, so a good bike lock is a vital purchase. And that's before you've considered some appropriate clothing for your rides out.

I've always been keen on cycling, which is why I'm always interested to see what Aldi drops in its middle aisle. And while there's often a selection of bike-related products, there are a lot more coming this week.

Starting on Thursday, September 5 is a cycling event, with more than 20 products arriving in the stores, all aimed at people who, like me, love to get out on two wheels.

From tools to trousers, and from locks to socks, there's plenty to pick through. And one of the products I'm quite excited about is the range of cleaning products.

Tru-Tension bike cleaning products are among the Specialbuys | Aldi

Like it or not, autumn is on its way, and that will mean soggy paths, muddy trails and gritty roads. It's the time of year we all need to think about maintenance and a great time to give our bikes a service.

So I'll definitely be grabbing a £4.99 can of Tru-Tension Chain and Gear Cleaner to start me off. The Tru-Tension Gel Bike Cleaner is the same price, and I'd be daft not to pick up a bottle of that, too.

There's also going to be a Tru-Tension brake cleaner on offer, along with a bottle of all-weather lube. To get quality fluids like this for just a fiver a bottle is a great opportunity. This bicycle chain brush also looks like something I could have in my tool box, too. Again, just £4.99.

Autumn and winter also mean darker nights, so I'm interested to take a look at the lighting options Aldi has on offer. I really like the look of the Bikemate LED set at £12.99, but I might make do with the simple Silicone light set, because it's a frankly remarkably cheap at £2.99.

Aldi will also have a selection of bicycle clothing | Aldi

I'm really keen on one of these mini pumps, too. I can't believe it's just £2.99. So that's probably going to be popped in my trolley. And I can't resist a decent multi-tool, so I'll grab one of these for £4.99.

A £4.99 saddle bag to hold all these goodies in looks tempting, and I will be taking a close look at the Bikemate smartphone holder, because it looks like a bargain at £2.99. I also like the idea of a bicycle wall mount, especially for £5.99.

Security products going on sale include a very cheap, lightweight textile key lock for £5.99, or a more substantial chain lock with either a key lock or a combination lock. These are also £5.99.

There are some nice clothing options in the Specialbuys, which all look handy for colder weather, and also some great safety kit for kids as they start cycling to school again.

I can see me grabbing quite a haul on Thursday, then. And I'm excited to see some of this stuff in the flesh, in store. The big challenge will be getting it all past the wife. I'll bury them beneath the frozen peas.