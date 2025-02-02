Last chance to grab Morrisons’ £15 Valentine’s Day deal with steak, prosecco, and melt-in-the-middle pudding!
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The big supermarkets are going all out this year to tempt you into their arms on Valentine’s Day, but Morrisons has come out fighting with a wide range of treats and a price point that might just seal the deal.
For just £15 with a More Card, you can indulge in a restaurant-quality feast for two with a starter, main, side, dessert, and a drink of your choice – a deal that saves you up to £18.25. Love might be priceless, but a bargain like this? Pure romance.
When and where can you get it?
The Morrisons Valentine’s Dine In for Two Meal Deal is available in-store and online from 10th-15th February. Perfect timing, as Valentine’s Day lands on a Friday this year, so you can kickstart the weekend with a delicious, stress-free meal.
Click here to check out the deal before you visit your local store, or put your selection in your online basket ready for the big night. Either way, you’ll need to be a More Card holder to make the most savings, so make sure you’re prepared, as all items will be subject to availability.
What’s on the menu?
The menu is packed with fancy-but-easy dishes, so you can impress your date (or your cat – no judgment). Plus, knowing exactly how much you’re saving makes it all taste even better.
We’ve picked out some of our favourites from Morrisons’ menu, but there are many more items available - click here to see the whole range.
Starters – a love-filled first impression
- The Best Bloody Mary Prawn Cocktails (£6) – a little bit fancy, a little bit fiery
- The Best Valentine’s Soft Set Scotch Eggs (2-pack) (£4.50) – perfect for sharing… or not
- The Best Goat’s Cheese, Vintage Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Tart (£4.50) – cheesy in the best way
- To see all the starters available, including vegan options, click here.
Mains – the real heart of the meal
- The Best 30-Day Matured Rump Steaks with Butters (£10) – for steak-night lovers
- The Best Chicken in Mushroom & Prosecco Sauce (£8) – because prosecco isn’t just for drinking
- Mushroom, Spinach & Pine Nut Wellington (x2) (£6) – veggie-friendly and packed with flavour
To see the full selection of mains, click here.
Sides – because no one wants a lonely plate
- The Best Roast Baby New Potatoes (£3) – a classic done right
- The Best Roasted Chantenay Carrots with Acacia Honey Butter (£3) – sweet, buttery goodness
esserts – love at first bite
- Melt in The Middle Pudding (£3.50) – guaranteed to impress
- The Best Raspberry & Vanilla Heart-Shaped Panna Cotta (£3.75) – picture-perfect for the ‘Gram
To see the full selection of desserts, click here.
Drinks – to toast the occasion
- The Best Prosecco (£8) – because bubbles make everything better
- The Best Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon (£10) – full-bodied and perfect with steak
- Kylie Minogue Alcohol-Free Sparkling Rosé (£6) – even non-drinkers can feel fancy
Why you’ll love this deal
- Cheaper than a restaurant – enjoy a posh meal at home for a fraction of the price
- No reservations required – your dining table, your rules
- Loads of choice – whether you’re a meat lover, veggie, or avoiding dairy, there’s something delicious for you
- Stress-free cooking – minimal effort, maximum taste
This deal is only available for More Card holders, so if you don’t have one yet, it’s worth signing up. Click here for details.
So, will it be steak and chips with a glass of Bordeaux? Or maybe salmon with truffle mash and a glass of fizz? Whatever you decide, have a great night in!
- Article updated on February 12 to reflect new stock availabilty