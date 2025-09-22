New hair colour trend: Leighton Meester embraces new hair colour at the Emmy Awards 2025 | Getty Images

Here’s how you can get the new hair colour trend that the celebrities are loving.

At this year’s Emmy Awards, one beauty trend blazed brighter than the rest: red hair. From Leighton Meester to Britt Lower, Hunter Schafer, Meghann Fahy, and Lisa Manobal, the red carpet was set alight with shades ranging from fiery copper cowboy tones to rich gingery brunettes.

Leighton Meester’s pumpkin spice hair colour

The standout of the night was Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester, who debuted a brand-new pumpkin spice latte hue. The warm, autumn-ready colour. already trending on social media.

Celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier, founder of Studio23 and Jerome Russell Bblonde Key Opinion Leader gave his expert advice on the new trend.

“Leighton’s pumpkin spice latte hair is the perfect embodiment of autumn’s cosy essence,” Collier explains. “The blend of copper, honey, and amber tones creates a vibrant yet soft look that enhances her natural beauty. It’s versatile too easily adapted to suit anyone wanting to embrace this season’s signature shade.”

How to Get the Look at Home

For those inspired to follow the redhead revival, Collier recommends a simple solution: Jerome Russell’s Colour Bomb Colour Depositing Masks.

For Brunettes: Colour Bomb Brunettes in Warm Chestnut £14.90 adds dimension and subtle warmth for a golden glow. The easy-to-apply conditioning mask lasts up to 15 washes, protects hair from within, and is vegan and cruelty-free.

For Bolder Reds: Colour Bomb Brights in Copper £13.18 is perfect for injecting fiery copper tones onto blonde hair or adding a warm tint to darker shades. With bond-building technology, it strengthens while delivering lasting vibrancy.

Jerome Russell Color Bomb Brights | Amazon

Both masks work like conditioners, no mixing, no fuss, making it easy to achieve salon-worthy colour from home.

With stars like Leighton Meester and her fellow redhead trailblazers lighting up the Emmys, it’s clear that fiery hues are this season’s ultimate accessory. Whether you’re going subtle with chestnut or bold with copper, the redhead renaissance has officially arrived.

