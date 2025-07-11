Ninja Speedi multi cooker drops to £119.99 in Prime Day mega deal
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
We’ve been keeping an eye on price trends, and while the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 multi cooker does occasionally drop to £129.99, we’ve only seen it hit £119.99 once before — until now.
Amazon’s Prime Day has delivered again, with a limited-time offer slashing 53% off the usual £254.98 price tag. That brings this incredibly versatile Ninja appliance down to just £119.99.
The ON400UK model acts as an air fryer, slow cooker, steamer and grill — all in one compact unit. Even better, this Prime Day deal is for the sleek copper black edition, which is exclusive to Amazon.
If you’d rather stick with the standard sea salt grey version, it’s also reduced — but only by 39%, bringing it to £141.12 during the sale.
The Ninja Speedi features a generous 5.7-litre capacity (enough for four servings), fast-cooking tech, and it even comes with silicone tongs and a handy recipe guide.
Prime Day ends Friday night, so if you’ve been eyeing up a kitchen upgrade, this might be the lowest price you'll see until Black Friday rolls around.
If you can catch it by the end of Friday you can get a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Doorbell for just £33.99.
This bundle would normally cost £119.98, so it's one of the biggest Prime Day savings out there, and it's for two cutting-edge devices, not last-year's tech.
The Blink Outdoor 4 camera can monitor your home either indoors or outdoors, and it's completely wireless, powered by lithium batteries that can keep it running for up to two years.
The doorbell is also completely wireless, and it's the latest model, so it has 1080P footage, infrared night vision and two-way audio.
