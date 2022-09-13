Queen Elizabeth II: tasteful memorabilia, souvenirs to commemorate

In early summer, the nation joined together to celebrated the historic, remarkable 70 year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It’s a celebration that is now tinged with bitter-sweetness, with the monarch dying a few months later, aged 96.

To mark her seventy years, many of the UK’s finest designers and brands created stunning pieces of memorabilia to mark the occasion.

With the Queen’s passing, these pieces have an added poignancy. Naturally, interest in them has spiked again on the internet - the Royal Mint has instituted an online queue to deal with demand.

As we all know, not all royal memorabilia is created equal, with many cheap and flimsy souvenirs also being produced with the Queen’s ensignia on it.

Here, we’ve looked to reputable and respected brands to curate the most tasteful, elegant pieces of memorabilia to remember and celebrate an historic reign.

An historic reign

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on 8 September 2022 aged 96, sat on the British throne for70 years, making her the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom.

Following her father King George VI’s death on February 6, 1952, she became Queen at the tender age of 25. Her coronation was held at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953.

In her time as Queen, Elizabeth oversaw 15 prime ministers, met with 12 US presidents, five Popes, and the leaders of all other major faiths of the UK.

In 1977, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Silver Jubilee - then her Ruby, Golden and Diamond ones in 1991, 2002 and 2012.

The Bradford Exchange Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Commemorative Masterpiece - A beautiful piece of elegant Heirloom Porcelain crafted to celebrate the Queen's life. Nine portraits commemorate auspicious moment's from her historic reign, including her childhood, coronation, and the first-of-its-kind royal appearance she made on television. The plate has hand-applied 22-carat gold accents, embraced with a regal filigree.

Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II (Hardback) - Written to celebrate the Queen's historic reign, this biography is celebrated as one of the finest accounts of the Queen's reign. Bestselling author Robert Hardman explores the full, remarkable life of our longest reigning monarch in this compellingly authoritative yet intimate biography. Featuring original insights from those who knew her best, as well as exclusive interviews with world leaders.

1965 Queen Elizabeth II Sovereign - While this extremely fine sovereign is predominantly sought out for being the commemorative coin crafted at Winston Churchill's death, it is also significant for being the first coinage portrait of The Queen by Mary Gillick. There is limited stock available of this sovereign coin.

LIBERTY Platinum 45 x 45cm Silk Twill Scarf - Crafted for to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee, this elegant Liberty scarf offers a tasteful way to pay tribute. Made from Italian-made silk twill scarf, this limited-edition scarf features a motif of the Queen's guard and Prince of Wales feather

Queen's Cypher Slipper - Navy - Another stunning product created to mark the Platinum Jubilee by renowned British brand Penelope Chilvers. These slippers come in navy velvet, and feature the Queen's official cypher as an embroidery. The customary rules on usage were temporarily relaxed to mark the auspicious occasion, making these slippers one of a kind.

The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin - A £5 coin is in itself an historic item - but this coin minted for the Platinum Jubilee was special for a number of reasons. The packaging explored how The Queen's coinage portraits have captured her growth from a young queen to an experienced monarch. The coin features the commemorative Platinum Jubilee portrait of Her Majesty The Queen on horseback, and on the reverse there's a decorative design by the renowned artist John Bergdahl.

Jubilee Queen Placement Frill Tote - Stylish and sweet, another piece created for the Platinum Jubilee. Beloved British brand Cath Kidston created a 100% cotton tote celebrating Her Majesty, featuring a hand-painted portrait of Her Majesty framed with a regal pearl frill. It's limited edition.

Queen Elizabeth II Barbie® Doll - Sold out on the Mattel website, this specially created Barbie has been wildly popular since its release in April 2022. Limited edition, created to celebrate her 70 years reign, these are highly coveted collector's items.

Jubilee Royal Bouquets Long Woven PJ Set - Another beautiful piece from Cath Kidston crafted for the Jubilee. "These beautiful pyjamas in our Royal Bouquets print are richly detailed and opulent featuring The Queen's favourite flower – Lily of The Valley, which represents purity, sincerity and happiness."