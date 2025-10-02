Amazon's Ring Doorbell has never been this cheap | Amazon

Grab the 2024 Ring Doorbell battery edition at an incredible £39.99 on Amazon before the Big Deal Days—also available with a discounted chime bundle

If you've always fancied a Ring Doorbell, but you could never quite justify the £100 cost - be prepared to get excited by this Amazon deal.

As part of a surprise discounts bonanza, with several days still to go before the Big Deal Days promotion next week, Amazon has slashed prices on many of its own-brand products.

And one of the biggest discounts has been applied to the almost iconic Ring Doorbell.

The doorbell pipes a live image to your smartphone | Amazon

Prices of the £99.99 2024 edition battery doorbell have been known to drop to £59.99 in the past, but this is the first time it has ever dropped to an incredible £39.99.

It's actually a 60% discount, which is remarkable, and it's available in two colours.

The Ring Battery doorbell is designed to alert you to visitors through an app, or through an Alexa smart speaker or display. But if you wanted to buy it with a chime, there's a 54% discount on that too, bringing the price of the bundle down to just £59.99.

The doorbell can also link up to an Amazon smart speaker or display | Amazon

It's like buying one at Prime Day prices and getting the chime thrown in for free. What a deal.

Amazon says the offer ends on October 14, so this is clearly a Big Deal Days early release.

Worth jumping on while you can though, because stocks could run out quickly at this price.

