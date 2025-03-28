The SwitchBot K10+ is small enough to get around furniture other robots can't navigate | Amazon

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield loves his SwitchBot K10+ - and it's at its lowest ever price right now

I have something of an unhealthy obsession with robot vacuums. Don't judge me, but I currently have three set up in my house.

There's an important reason for this. Firstly, robot vacuums can't get up stairs, so I have one set up in my office which covers the landing and bedrooms.

I use one for the main rooms on the ground floor, but I haven't found any robots that can get over the step into my conservatory. So I figured I needed one in there too.

Yes, it's decadent. Yes, I do get them sent to me regularly for testing, and yes, these are very much first-world problems.

The trouble is, in my conservatory, there's a lot going on. There's a dining table with four chairs, a sofa, my wife's desk, and a sideboard upon which our pet lizard's vivarium sits. It's one of those rooms that presents multiple challenges for robot vacuums.

The only device that's ever done a decent job of cleaning this cluttered room is the SwitchBot K10+. And it's absolutely brilliant.

It's killer feature is its size. It's the smallest robot vacuum on the market, and that means it can sneak around things other robot vacuums can't get near. It's the only robot vacuum I've tested, for example, that can get around the table and chairs. It's the only one that can fit under the sideboard, and it sneaks under the sofa like it's not even there.

That's not the only amazing thing about it, though. Because, even though it's incredibly small, it's really powerful too. It's genuinely one of the best robot vacuums I've used on hard floors - and I've tested robots costing five times the amount.

And that brings me on to price. Normally, the SwitchBot K10+ costs £299, which is pretty good value. But in the Amazon Spring Sale it's dropped to £169.99, which is remarkable.

So for a lot less than £200 you can get one of the most effective, versatile and convenient robot vacuums on the market, and you too will be living in a spotless house.

In case you're now reading up on its specs, you might notice it also has a mopping pad, and this sounds like an excellent feature, but it really isn't. In reality it's little more than a wet wipe that clumsily attaches to the base. It might add a bit of a sheen to a wooden floor, but don't expect miracles. I've actually given up using it.

That said, it does have a self-emptying base station, LiDar navigation, and the SwitchBot app is pretty good, if not one of the best.

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event finishes on March 31, so the clock is ticking if you wanted to catch this deal. Because £169.99 for one of the best robot vacuums on the market is an absolute bargain.