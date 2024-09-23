Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amazon’s next big event is Prime Big Deal Days in October.

Members can expect savings on items from Shark, Bose and more.

But you need to be an Amazon Prime member - and now is the time to sign-up.

The nights are drawing in and the spooky season is almost upon us, but this October Amazon is offering members all treats and no tricks. The online retailer is bringing its Prime Day deals back for a special autumn offering.

Shoppers will be able to bag incredible savings on products from Shark, LG, Bose, Sony and Tefal next month. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event will run from Tuesday, 8 October to Wednesday, 9 October, it has been confirmed,

However not all shoppers will be able to nab these massive savings. The deals will only be available for Amazon Prime members - and not just any old customer.

If you are wanting to get ahead on your Christmas shopping and pick-up a great deal on products from the likes of Shark, you may be wondering how to become an Amazon Prime member. Here’s all you need to know:

How to sign-up for Amazon Prime?

It couldn’t be simpler to become an Amazon Prime member. You will need to have an Amazon account set-up, which can be done by going to the sign-up page here .

Once you’ve got all the sorted, to upgrade to Prime membership simply follow this link. You will get an option to “try Prime” - and if you have previously avoided signing up you may get access to a free trial.

You can also sign-up via Amazon’s own app - which is available on iOS as well as Android devices.

How much does Amazon Prime cost for a month?

If you live in the UK, the price of Prime membership is £8.99 per month - for the standard subscription at least. However if you pay it all in one go it costs £95, which will save you around £12 annually.

Amazon also offers a deal on Prime for students and 18-22 year-olds, reducing the monthly cost to £4.49. If you pay annually it is £47.49.

Can you get a free trial?

If you are becoming an Amazon Prime member for the first time, you can get a 30 day free trial when you sign up. And if you are wondering whether you will still get access to Prime Big Deal Days, the answer is yes!

What do you get with Prime membership?

Amazon Prime might seem relatively steep at just shy of £9 a month but it includes more than just free one-day shipping and access to major deals like Prime Day events. Members also get access to Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, a year of free shipping for HelloFresh, Deliveroo Plus Silver, deals with ODEON cinemas, Prime Reading and so much more.

Have you signed up for Amazon Prime recently? What do you think of the benefits - and will you be trying to bag a bargain in the latest Prime Day event? Share your thoughts by emailing our tech writer: [email protected] .