The most popular deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale revealed

Amazon Fire Stick 4K | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The best deals in the Amazon sale have been confirmed by the retailer

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon has revealed the top trending deals of Black Friday after tens of thousands of items were reduced in the annual sale.

Every year Amazon releases massive deals on everything from vacuum cleaners to beauty products in the Black Friday sale. Many of the deals run until midnight tonight (Friday 29 November) with shoppers spending hundreds of pounds on discounted items.

With a vast choice of deals to choose from Amazon has released a list of the top trending offers on its own website to help shoppers find the best options.

The top trending deal on Amazon for Black Friday is the Fire Stick. The device is Amazon’s own technology and comes equipped with Alexa, the brand’s voice-activated assistant. The Fire Stick with Alexa remote is down to £27.99 from £39.99 in the Black Friday sale.

The Fire Stick HD is Amazon’s top trending deal. Capable of loading on streaming apps such as Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, it can be plugged into any compatible TV to watch streaming wherever you are.

A second deal on the Fire Stick has reduced the price of the 4K version, which is perfect for seamless TV streaming, from £59.99 to just £34.99 in the sale.

The theme continues with Amazon’s second top trending deal. The Amazon Echo Pop speaker, the small Alexa-controlled speaker usually priced at £44.99 is now £18.99 and has proved to be a hit with Amazon shoppers on Black Friday.

The rest of the top five trending deals in the Amazon sale are made up of a wireless Ring Doorbell camera down from £89.99 to £49.99, older generation Apple Airpods 2 priced at £179.99 and a Ninja Foodi dual zone air fryer down from £239.99 to just £154.99.

The Amazon Black Friday deals run until midnight tonight but there will continue to be some discounts launched across the weekend. On Monday Amazon will launch Cyber Monday deals, which typically focus on technology and gaming. You can see all of the deals here.