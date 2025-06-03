The Timber Titan 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw: for real men only. | Timber Titan

I went from bookish weakling to garden warrior – all thanks to a mini chainsaw that costs less than £30.

I’ll hold my hands up – I am not what you’d call handy. I don’t know my torque from my elbow. The inside of a car bonnet might as well be Narnia, and the last time I put up a shelf it stayed up for approximately 17 hours.

But every now and then, a deep, primal part of me emerges. Usually when I’m eyeing the brambles choking the fence or the overhanging trees throwing shade on my patio. I look at those tangled messes and think: Today, I shall conquer nature.

The problem is, I’ve always lacked the right weapon. Garden shears? Too civilised. A handsaw? Makes me feel like I’m starring in a particularly gruelling episode of DIY SOS: The Pity Years. What I clearly needed all along… was a chainsaw.

Enter the Timber Titan 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw. It’s on Wowcher for just £29.99 – down from £99.99 – and comes with a toolbox, ergonomic handle, and a 48V battery that keeps going for up to 50 minutes. That’s enough time for even me to feel like I’m doing something heroic, while still making it inside for a cup of tea before my arms start trembling.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Isn’t a chainsaw a bit much for a garden tidy-up? Possibly. But hear me out: this one’s mini. As in, small enough to handle without looking like you’re about to audition for a horror film. It’s compact, light, and comes in black or blue – I went with black, naturally, for that extra stealth-hedge-warrior vibe.

It sliced through small branches and stubborn brambles with ease. No swearing. No broken tools. No emergency room visit. I felt like a man on a mission – a strangely bookish one, granted, but a man nonetheless.

Would I recommend it for Father’s Day? Absolutely. Whether your dad is an actual DIY god or, like me, just wants to feel briefly competent and powerful, this is the ultimate enabler. It’s loud. It’s satisfying. And it comes in a box that looks like it contains serious business.

I might not be able to fix your boiler. But give me half an hour, a Timber Titan chainsaw and a jungle of overgrowth, and I’ll show you what mildly competent destruction looks like.

