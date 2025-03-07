The ghd trade in is back: Here's how you can save £100 on the Chronos and Chronos Max hair straightener's | ghd

The ghd Chronos straightener is here! See why pros love it & how to save £100 with the ghd upgrade offer.

As a hairstylist for over 15 years I swear by ghd straighteners. I’ve tried several different brands over the years but ghd have always been the best for my clients and on my own hair.

The ghd Chronos £289 and the Chronos Max £299 is two-times more responsive for ultra-fast personalised styling that transforms your hair in one stroke, that's suitable for all hair types.

The UK’ number one hair-straightener brand revolutionised the way we straighten our hair since it launched in 2001. Thanks to ghd we never have frizzy hair or even a bad hair day. After the huge success of the ghd UK & Ireland Upgrade Programme in 2024 the brand is giving you the chance to save money off your new straighteners for a limited time only. Click here to view the trade in offer.

According to customers who have already purchased the new ghd Chronos straightener, 97% of them would recommend it to a friend and the hair-tools have already earned a 4.8 out of 5 star rating.

One person left a review and wrote: No snagging, quick straightening, makes straightening very easy and quick. Would be good to have a heat mat. They gave it five stars for quality and performance and four stars for features.

Customers can upgrade to the brand's most advanced straightener, and get £100 off your purchase when you trade in an old ghd straightener. Here’s step-by step guide:

Step 1

Select which colour ghd Chronos straighteners suit you best. You can choose either black or white.

Step 2

Use code TradeIn at the checkout to let them know you want to trade in your old ghd straighteners.

Step 3

When you receive your new ghd Chronos straighteners scan the QR card on the enclosed form. This will generate a pre-paid shipping label for you to send back your old ghd straighteners back within 14 days.

Step 4

Once ghd have received your old pair of straighteners and verified they will send £100 back to the account that was used to make the purchase. It’s that simple.

The ghd trade-in programme is for customers in the UK and Ireland and is available until March 31 2025. More information on the terms and conditions are available on the ghd website.

