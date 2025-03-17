I thought my carpet was clean until I used the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design Carpet Cleaner - now on sale | VAX

Get a FREE steam cleaner when you buy the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design.

I recently tried the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design and I was blown away by the results. It has absolutely transformed my cleaning routine and I’m thrilled with how it’s brought my rug back to life.

Over the years I have always used the Rug Doctor on my carpets but after trying the VAX carpet cleaner I feel like the Rug Doctor was just a waste of time. As a dog owner I’m always cleaning the house and struggled to find a carpet cleaner that really does work. I couldn't believe the difference the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design £349.99 made to my living room rug.

Before and after pictures if the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design

VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design | ND Images

The carpet cleaner came with everything I needed, and there were no complicated parts involved. The instructions were clear and simple to follow. I had the whole thing put together in under 10 minutes - no husband needed - which is a big win for me.

Using the VAX Carpet cleaner was simple and easy to use. I filled the tank with cleaning solution and water and the machine did the rest. The SmartWash feature automatically adjusts the solution and water based on the carpet to give it the best clean. The dry function removed the majority of the water, so my carpets dried much faster compared to other machines.

Buy the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design £349.99 and get a FREE Steam cleaner worth £49.99 plus FREE delivery.

Vax currently has offers on the Platinum Power Max Pet-Design £179.99 (£100 off rrp £279.99) plus a FREE Steamer worth £49.99. As well as the Platinum SmartWash £199.99 (£100 off £299.99) and a FREE Steamer worth £49.99. For more amazing deals from Vax electricals click here.

VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design | VAX

The big difference between the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design for £349.99 and the Rug Doctor for me was the colour of my carpet. I genuinely thought the rug in the living room was clean - until I did one side with the Vax carpet cleaner and then compared it to the other. It’s far more effective and user-friendly than the Rug Doctor, and I’d recommend it to anyone, especially pet owners.

Overall, I couldn’t be happier with the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design it’s super easy to use and delivers outstanding results. My carpets are clean, my home smells incredible and killed 99 percent of bacteria.

VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design £229.99 | ND Images

You can now get the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design £349.99 and a FREE Steamer worth £49.99 plus FREE delivery. An essential for the spring-cleaning season.

