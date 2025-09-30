Walking is enough to lose weight, says WalkFit, which has just announced a huge discount off its app-based fitness programme | WalkFit

WalkFit’s personalised walking app has launched a four-week plan with a 61% saving, giving users tailored workouts and weight-loss tools

Losing weight can seem like a daunting task. Hitting the gym, attending a slimming group or even, perish the thought, turning to weight-loss drugs, are becoming increasingly popular methods.

But you don't have to bust a gut to, well, bust your gut. Because a company has set out to tailor a fitness plan for you through an app - and all you've got to do is go for a walk.

It's called WalkFit, and it's available on iOS and Android, and it sets out to help people build healthier habits through bespoke walking plans, which use step counters to marry up your calorie intake with your progress on your journey to weight loss and fitness.

All you have to do is log in to the WalkFit website by clicking here, complete a short survey that examines your weight-loss and fitness goals, and your daily programme will be created for you.

You then have the option to sign up to a trial, or to pay a subscription, and start your programme on the accompanying app.

There's currently a 61% saving on the four-week plan, which WalkFit says is long enough to see visible results in your body weight and fitness level.

The programmes can be modified to cater for people who want to try step aerobics, treadmill workouts, or even just simple indoor workouts, and completing fun challenges is rewarded with motivational badges and completed streaks.

To find out more, or to make the most of the 61% discount, click here.

