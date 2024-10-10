Simba mattresses are as cheap as we've seen them in a long time

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Prime Day deals aren’t just for gadgets and kitchen appliances - you could transform your sleep too, with these mattress deals

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simba mattresses could be the last brand you ever buy, if you're looking to invest in a more comfortable night's sleep.

The original hybrid mattresses use six layers of high-tech fabrics, foams, gels and springs to keep you cool and comfortable at night.

Designed and researched over many years, using sleep data from 10 million people and trialling 70 prototypes, they're a mattress that goes above and beyond to give you a restful sleep.

Simba's mattress technology is some of the smartest out there | Amazon

The 2,000 micro springs are designed to flex gently to give personalised support, without affecting the person next to you - and they each push air through the comfort layer to keep you cool.

Normally, Simba mattresses can cost quite a bit, but Amazon's current Big Deal Days promotional event has seen the prices take a tumble.

A single mattress sees a 25% saving, bringing the cost down to £449.25 instead of £599.

The deals are exclusive to Prime members, but you can sign up to a free trial by clicking here.

And remember, you won't get next-day delivery on mattresses - Amazon reckons delivery will take place within a week.