Get salon-worthy hair with this Dyson-inspired 2-in-1 cordless straightener for just £39.99 (was £89.99).

My job is to find the best deals on fashion and beauty products and Wowcher is an absolute gold mine. I've found incredible offers there that have amazed even me. My latest find is the Dyson-inspired 2-in-1 Hair Straightener £39.99 (was £89.99 save 56%).

This 2-in-1 cordless hair tool is available in grey or pink. It can be used as a hair straightener or curler and gives you seamless hair makeovers. It features quick heating times and versatility for both dry and damp hair usage, you can be out of the house in an instant.

It’s a huge saving especially considering the actual Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener is usually £449.99. However, it’s currently on sale for £379.99 at Boots . So if that sounds way too expensive then the Dyson inspired hair tool from Wowcher might be the next best thing.

Dyson Inspired 2-in-1 Hair Straightener £39.99 | Wowcher

The hair-styler has three heat levels (210℃, 185℃, 165℃) with an LED screen for precision on all hair types! Plus, the charging station and wireless design means you can throw it in your handbag and take it everywhere in case of any hair emergencies.

This versatile hair styling tool is designed to effortlessly transform your hair into a multitude of looks, catering to your every whim and fancy. Whether you want a sleek and polished straight hairstyle, voluminous waves for a night out, or romantic curls for a special occasion, this tool empowers you to achieve salon-quality results from the comfort of your own home.

With its innovative technology and user-friendly design, you can experiment with different styles and find the perfect look to match your mood, personality, and any event on your social calendar.

