From AirPods to garden furniture, Wowcher’s Warehouse Clearance Deal offers bargain-hunters a surprise item worth more than they paid - but what you’ll actually get is anyone’s guess.

If you’ve ever fancied playing retail roulette, Wowcher’s Warehouse Clearance Mystery Deal might just be your kind of gamble. For as little as £9.99 (plus £3.99 postage), you can get a surprise item through your letterbox - or possibly your front gate if you’re one of the lucky ones to land a Smart TV or garden sofa set.

Unlike the brand’s infamous mystery holiday offer-where there’s every chance of ending up in a three-star “resort” halfway down a motorway slip-road in the wrong end of Benidorm - this mystery deal feels more like a punt worth taking. You won’t end up with sunburn and regret, just maybe an unexpected bedside table or a knock-off GoPro. Here’s what Wowcher says you could receive, depending on the tier you choose:

Basic Tier - £9.99

The entry-level lucky dip. Could be a steal, could be a snuggle blanket.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (refurbished)

LG 43” Smart Full HD HDR LED TV

5-Seater Temple Rattan Corner Sofa Set (Black)

4-Seater Knightsbridge Rattan Sofa Set (Grey)

Paddle Board & Carry Bag (Black)

Square Pizza Oven with Paddle and Cover

Mini Kids’ Digital Video Camera (Pink)

Mercedes Licensed AMG Ride-On Car

Weighted Hoop (24-section)

Blue 3D Drawing Pen with 3 Colour Filaments

2m Waterproof Garden Parasol Cover (Black)

Standard Tier - £19.99

Now you’re playing with fire—or at least with pyramid heaters and dash cams.

Standard tier surprises include everything from an iPad to a Smart TV, air fryer or even a patio heater – it’s a lucky dip with some serious potential wins | Wowcher

SAMSUNG 50” UHD 4K HDR Smart TV

Apple iPad Pro 2nd Gen 12.9” 64GB (Refurbished)

Acer 3-in-1 360° Spin 11.6” Chromebook (Laptop Only)

Pyramid Gas Heater

4-Seater Knightsbridge Rattan Sofa Set (Grey)

Square Pizza Oven with Paddle and Cover

Weighted Blanket (4KG, Dark Grey)

Wireless Rechargeable Hair Curler

Front & Rear Dash Camera

Premium Tier - £29.99

You’re going full fantasy here - though results may vary wildly.

Some of the items you MIGHT get in the mystery deal's premium tier | Wowcher

Apple AirPods 4

Croxley Rattan Hanging Egg Chair (Black)

Mercedes Licensed AMG Ride-On Car (Black)

White Single Drawer Bedside Table

Electric Sherpa-Lined Blanket (160 x 120cm, Grey)

HD Wireless Home Security Camera - CCTV

Once you buy a voucher, you’ll get an email with a Wowcher code. Pop that into the redemption site and you’ll instantly find out what you’ve won. Not thrilled with the surprise? You can even swap your item for something else from the same tier before it’s dispatched—so there’s a bit of a safety net.

Sure, it’s a lucky dip. And yes, that paddle board might turn out to be a pizza oven you’ll never use. But at these price points, there’s fun in the mystery - and at least it won’t end with you arguing with a receptionist about whether your all-inclusive actually includes food.

You can try your luck with Wowcher’s Warehouse Clearance Mystery Deal from just £9.99 here.

