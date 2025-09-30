Why this lightweight high-landscape pushchair could be a game-changer for nursery runs | Wowcher

This 2-in-1 high landscape stroller is perfect for new parents and everyday use.

For many new parents, choosing the right pushchair can be tough and a decision you don’t want to get wrong. It’s not just about getting out and about - the right pushchair can make life easier and comfortable for both you and your baby.

The Wowcher 2-in-1 High Landscape Pushchair offers a lot of those essentials at a fraction of the usual price: £84 was £199, that’s a huge saving of 58% off the regular retail price.

A key advantage of this pushchair is its “high landscape” design. The reversible seat allows you to choose whether your baby faces you or away. The pushchair is built with a stable aluminium frame, and a protective guardrail, all of which help ensure your child is secure whether they’re sitting upright or lying back for a nap. It’s ideal for newborns and up to three years old.

From bright sunny days to breezy autumn walks, comfort is covered with an adjustable backrest and an extendable canopy. The backrest can be altered quickly for naps or more upright sitting, while the canopy offers protection against sun and light rain a practical touch for British weather.

The large wheels help it cope with pavements, parks, and a bit of everyday rough ground. A roomy under-seat basket is also included, which is always a welcome feature for nursery bags, snacks, or the inevitable shopping on the way home.

While it doesn’t come with the extras of some premium prams, its combination of safety, flexibility, and easy handling makes it a strong everyday choice. For mums and dads weighing up practicality against budget, the Wowcher price makes it an accessible way to get a pushchair that ticks most of the key boxes without overspending.

