WUKA's sustainable underwear, swimwear, and activewear gets rave reviews from customers | WUKA

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From now until 12 October, WUKA fans can snap up its leak-proof lingerie and get a third item completely free

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sustainable underwear brand WUKA is giving shoppers the perfect reason to refresh their drawer of cycle care essentials with its new Sublime Day sale, and it's a great to excuse to give your top drawer a sustainable upgrade.

WUKA is offering a buy-two-get-one-free deal across a wide range of its bestsellers. The offer runs until October 12 and the discount is applied automatically at checkout – no codes needed.

It’s the ideal opportunity to stock up on WUKA’s popular leak-proof underwear, activewear and swimwear, along with its DryTech incontinence range and menopause sleepwear.

The brand says this promotion excludes pre-made bundles, teen starter kits and accessory packs, but everything else is fair game – so shoppers can mix and match to their heart’s content.

The range has products to fit all ages and shapes and sizes | WUKA

For those who haven’t tried WUKA before, the brand has become a firm favourite for anyone looking to cut down on disposable pads, tampons and liners.

Each pair of underwear is designed to be washed and reused, with claims that one pair can replace up to 200 disposable products over its lifetime.

It’s a simple, sustainable way to save money and reduce waste without sacrificing comfort or performance.

The range is inclusive and diverse, with styles to suit every body and every flow. There are seamless high-waist designs for everyday comfort, heavy-flow options for overnight protection, and sporty cuts that move with you.

The same goes for WUKA’s swimwear and activewear collections, which are both designed to help you stay confident, leak-free and comfortable no matter what you’re doing.

Sustainability sits at the core of WUKA’s ethos. The brand is certified Carbon Neutral+, its fabrics are eco-conscious and vegan, and its packaging is recyclable.

The products offer a sustainable solution | WUKA

But beyond its environmental credentials, WUKA has built its reputation on reliability and innovation – its DryTech™ incontinence range, also part of this sale, provides discreet and breathable protection for light leaks, post-partum recovery or menopause care.

If you’re planning to make the most of this offer, the promotion runs for just one week – ending at 9.30am on 13 October – and existing discount codes won’t apply during the sale.

The best approach is to add three qualifying items to your basket, and the cheapest one will automatically become free. It’s as simple as that.

After the 13th, pricing will revert to normal, but this sale period could also serve as a reminder to check out WUKA’s wider range in time for the next seasonal event.

Between October and November, the brand often highlights fresh colours and limited-edition designs, so keeping an eye on future promotions might be worthwhile.

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥