Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Published 21st Sep 2025, 07:00 BST

Before the 90s, most shops remained closed on a Sunday.

That all changed in 1994 for England and Wales, with the introduction of the Sunday Trading Act, and in 1997 for Northern Ireland, as the Shops (Sunday Trading &c.) Order was approved.

Scotland never had the same restrictions on Sunday opening as the rest of the UK, though many shops chose to stay closed.

Today, shops across the UK are as busy as ever on Sundays, albeit with restricted opening hours for larger stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

But how did we fill our hours on a Sunday before the lure of retail therapy was an option?

This retro photo gallery shows some of the most popular pastimes of the 70s and 80s in the UK, from fitness trends to DIY pursuits.

How did you spend your weekends back then? Do these nostalgic photos bring back any memories for you?

Many a lazy Sunday afternoon in the 70s and was spent beside the record player listening to the latest vinyl releases, often with friends, before cassettes took over in the mid-80s

1. Put a record on

Many a lazy Sunday afternoon in the 70s and was spent beside the record player listening to the latest vinyl releases, often with friends, before cassettes took over in the mid-80s | Getty Images Photo: Frank Tewkesbury/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

Stamp collecting was particularly popular during the 70s and 80s, when youngsters everywhere dreamed of finding a valuable Penny Black

2. Organise your stamp collection

Stamp collecting was particularly popular during the 70s and 80s, when youngsters everywhere dreamed of finding a valuable Penny Black | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

Youngsters enjoyed greater freedom to get around on their bikes in the 70s and 80s, when the Raleigh Chopper was on every child's wish list

3. On your bike

Youngsters enjoyed greater freedom to get around on their bikes in the 70s and 80s, when the Raleigh Chopper was on every child's wish list | Getty Images Photo: Leon Morris/Hulton Archive

Macramé and crochet were particularly popular in the 70s, as many people rediscovered traditional skills. The craze for macramé saw it used to make everything from plant hangers to clothes and jewellery.

4. Learn macrame or crochet

Macramé and crochet were particularly popular in the 70s, as many people rediscovered traditional skills. The craze for macramé saw it used to make everything from plant hangers to clothes and jewellery. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

