But while they are painted as the cool, carefree days when the world shook off its shackles and life burst into technicolour, that’s not how everyone experienced them.

The cultural revolution didn’t touch all corners of the UK, where many families were still experiencing great hardship and unable to afford the new fashions, sounds and technological breakthroughs the decade offered.

These photos show life as it really was back then in the UK for ordinary people.

They capture the excitement of the 60s, from the dance halls to the catwalk, but they also depict the practical realities of everyday life, from the supermarket aisles to the factory floor.

If you were around in the 1960s, you will remember things like collecting Green Shield stamps in the shops, getting free school milk and enjoying donkey rides and Punch and Judy shows at the beach.

You’ll also recall the political demonstrations of the day, as women fought for equal pay, and huge crowds demanded an end to apartheid.

And you’ll likely remember the events which caught the public imagination, like Pickles the dog sniffing out the stolen World Cup trophy.

TV rentals, the launch of Channel 2, a huge free Rolling Stones concert and the killer fog which descended are among the other evocative images in this retro photo gallery which together help capture the spirit of the 60s.

What are your abiding memories of the 1960s? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . Green Shield stamps A shop assistant prepares to hand a sheet of Green Shield stamps to a customer at a newly opened supermarket in September 1960 | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive Photo Sales

2 . Let's twist again A couple doing the twist at a ballroom in January 1962 | Getty Images Photo: Peter Hall/Keystone Features Photo Sales

3 . Free milk Comprehensive school pupils queue up for their free milk | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard Photo Sales