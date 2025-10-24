For many people, the thought of winter approaching and the dark, chilly evenings in store is a depressing one.

But for others, there is something seductive about the long nights, with the landscape looking dreamy in the pale moonlight glow, and the city streets bathed in dazzling light.

This retro photo gallery is for the night owls among you, capturing after-dark scenes across the UK, from the dawn of the 20th century right up to the 1990s.

From the Blackpool illuminations to late-night swimming and the thrill of the funfair, these atmospheric photos show the nation coming alive after dark.

They capture the shift workers, putting in a hard slog while most of us are sleeping, and the lovers, enjoying romantic strolls under starry skies.

Whether you enjoy your extra hour’s sleep or it messes with your circadian rhythm, you might be interested to know the history behind daylight saving time.

1 . Hot dog stand A shadowy customer approaches Ken's Hot Dogs stand in Blackpool in 1955 | Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive Photo Sales

2 . Wall of Death The Wall of Death motorbike show at Goose Fair, Nottingham, in 1973. Goose Fair was first mentioned in the Nottingham Borough Records of 1541, though it probably dates back much further. | Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: NEMPR Picture the Past Photo Sales

3 . Window shopping Customers do some pre-Christmas late-night shopping at Holdrons department store in December 1939 | Getty Images Photo: Fox Photos Photo Sales