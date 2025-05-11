This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Your old video games could be worth thousands of pounds - even if they’re unsealed

One graded video game is worth nearly £40,000

But even used games without their boxes can be worth thousands of pounds

Currys has produced a list of the most valuable retro games, including titles for the Nintendo 64, Game Boy, NES and PlayStation 2

Everyone has their favourite retro video game from down the years.

But did you know that gamers could be sitting on a goldmine, with some old titles worth thousands of pounds today - even if they’ve been used.

Retro video games could be worth thousands of pounds, even if they are used and in some cases lacking their boxes, according to new research by Currys | Currys

The most valuable PAL-region game based on recent sales is a graded copy of Streets of Rage for the Sega Mega Drive, which is worth nearly £40,000.

But while sealed and graded games are most valuable, even loose cartridges, which have been used, and those complete with boxes, can fetch huge sums.

Currys has analysed retro video game resale data on PriceCharting to produce a list of the most valuable unsealed games - including one worth nearly £4,000.

A graded copy of Streets of Rage on the Sega Mega Drive is worth nearly £40,000 today | Currys/Sega

The technology retailer, which has shared the list ahead of the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch 2, says many gamers could cash in on their old games as they attempt to clear space for some new titles.

The most valuable retro video games

Rank Console Game title Condition Estimated value 1 Nintendo 64 Zelda Majora's Mask (Adventure Set) Complete, in box £3,715.01 2 NES Snowboard Challenge Complete, in box £2,935.80 3 Super Nintendo Mega Man X3 Complete, in box £2,465.32 4 Game Boy Color Zelda Oracle of Ages & Seasons Limited Edition Complete, in box £2,259.44 5 Mega Drive 32X Darxide Complete, in box £2,245.68 6 PlayStation 2 Grand Theft Auto Complete Collection Complete, in box £2,234.07 7 NES Mr. Gimmick Complete, in box £2,071.92 8 NES Duck Hunt (Game of Variant) Complete, in box £1,988.67 9 PlayStation 4 Dark Souls III (Prestige Edition) Complete, in box £1,975.00 10 Nintendo 64 Starcraft 64 Complete, in box £1,728.88 11 PlayStation 2 Grand Theft Auto Complete Collection Loose £1,718.52 12 PlayStation 4 Dark Souls III (Prestige Edition) Loose £1,717.39 13 Nintendo 64 Snowboard Kids 2 Complete, in box £1,715.19 14 Game Boy Advance Game Boy Advance SP (Pokemon Sapphire Super Pak) Complete, in box £1,700.91 15 Game Boy Beethoven Complete, in box £1,675.47 16 NES Stack-Up Complete, in box £1,632.36 17 Super Nintendo Super Metroid and Zelda: A Link to the Past Double Pack Complete, in box £1,578.61 18 Game Boy Hammerin' Harry Complete, in box £1,488.32 19 NES Family Fun Fitness Stadium Events Complete, in box £1,457.31 20 Game Boy Advance Pokemon Ruby Version (Limited Edition Super Pak) Complete, in box £1,393.30

Do you own any of these games, and what do you think is the best video game ever made?

