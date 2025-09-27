1st O5BM Annual Community Table Tennis Tournament in Luton

Centres from Luton North, Luton South, Stevenage, Chelmsford, Grays, Thamesmead and Southend gathered in Luton to compete in both singles and doubles matches. The atmosphere was electric, filled with cheers, laughter, and a shared sense of pride.

Chelmsford triumphed in the singles contest and Luton claimed victory in the doubles match

The winning teams were proudly presented with trophies by the Mayor of Luton, Councillor Amy Nicholls, in a moment that crowned the day’s achievements.

We were also delighted to welcome Chris Bryden, Area Manager for Table Tennis England, who attended to support and observe the tournament, adding a valued presence to the day’s proceedings.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Luton Borough Council, our members, volunteers, and every supporter who helped make this landmark event a success.

This event was made possible through the generous support of our funders. We are deeply grateful for the continued commitment of:

• The National Lottery Community Fund

• Sport England

• Active Essex

• The Stevenage Community Fund

Your belief in our mission empowers O5BM to create spaces where movement, joy, and community thrive, championing the health and wellbeing of older Black men across the UK.

1 . Contributed Over 50s Black Men Forum (O5BM) Centres from Luton North, Luton South, Stevenage, Chelmsford, Grays, Thamesmead and Southend gathered in Luton to compete in both singles and doubles matches. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The Over 50s Black Men Forum (O5BM) proudly hosted its first Annual Table Tennis Tournament Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Over 50s Black Men Forum (O5BM) proudly hosted its first Annual Table Tennis Tournament Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed The Over 50s Black Men Forum (O5BM) proudly hosted its first Annual Table Tennis Tournament Photo: Submitted Photo Sales