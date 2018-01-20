Best yet as Park fell Forest

Stockwood Park produced their best team performance of the season with a deserved 19-12 victory over Leicester Forest in Midlands Three East South on Saturday.

The hosts were triumphant mainly because of their much improved defence, particularly in the midfield, where veteran man of the match James Hankey and centres Jason Mitchell and Brandon Lewsey were very secure.

In addition, lock Phil Doherty was outstanding in the lineout and Park took their scoring chances with three good team tries.

Led for the first time by hooker Tom Childs, Park were soon following their acting skipper’s example with commitment and hard work.

Both sides contributed to an entertaining first half and it was nearly half time before Park broke the deadlock.

A good passage of play with Aaron Beattie and Justin Harkin prominent, saw scrum half Alex Lovell go over the line with a sharp blindside break.

Park were once more on the attack in the second period and a sweeping movement through the backs saw right wing Alex Harnett score a fine try which was converted by Brandon Lewsey to make it 12-0.

Almost immediately the visitors bounced back with a try of their own before Lewsey continued his excellent try scoring form, crashing over near the posts for Matt Jones to add the extras.

The final 10 minute saw Forest camped on Park’s line, but all they could manage was a late penalty try.

Park visit Northampton BBOB on January 27.

Park IIs continued their successful season with a 71-0 victory over Hitchin IIs with Tom Anderson (5) and Kieron Ryan (2) scoring seven tries between them.