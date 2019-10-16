Boxing promotion aims to hit hard with debut show

The worlds of amateur and professional boxing will collide next Saturday at Dunstable’s Conference Centre.

Luton’s new promotions company will bring boxing back with a bang on October 26.

Highrize Promotions is the brainchild of Hockwell Ring ABC founders Paul Webb and Matty Earles, and will stage the area’s first professional boxing show for over a decade.

The duo, who were responsible for the 2013 open air boxing show in St George’s Square, had been planning the new venture for some time.

“The idea has been bouncing around for the last few years really, but Paul and I have now found the perfect venue,” earles said.

“Boxing fans in the area often have to travel to places like York Hall if they want to see their favourite fighters, but we want to give them boxing right on their doorstep.”

Luton super welterweight Ali Malik will make his debut on the night and is delighted to be given his shot.

“I believe strongly that we have a lot of talent locally, it’s going to be great to give fighters a chance to fight in front of their home fans,” he aid.

“I have a lot of fans, family and friends behind me. I’m going to bring my A game come October 26.”

Luton boy Josh Gooding, who now trains in Nottingham, will aim to go 2-0 on the night and the super middleweight is already making waves in the professional game.

Since being an amateur, I have a flashy, flamboyant style. I love to let my hands go and to give people a bit of razzmatazz,” he said.

“The transition to being a pro fighter has been so smooth and I will be bringing that style when I get in the ring on the night.”

Headlining the event will be London’s unbeaten super-middleweight Chris ‘Spartan’ Davies, who is aiming to go 13-0 and set up a title shot next year under coach Liam Conroy.

The day will be split into two events, the first an afternoon of amateur boxing from noon to 3.30pm, followed by an evening of professional boxing, starting at 6.30pm with the first bell after 7.30pm.

Tickets for the afternoon show are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for children and £40 for the evening show.

Contact Paul on 07852 102 162 or Matt on 07557 161 040 to book.

The event’s main sponsor will be PipeSnug.