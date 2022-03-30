Udofia ready to become Luton's first British champion for almost 20 years after earning Middleweight title shot at the O2 Arena

Luton boxer Linus Udofia - pic: Mark Robinson Photography Ltd

Boxer Linus Udofia is looking to become Luton’s first British champion since Graham Earl back in 2005 after getting a shot at the British Middleweight title in May.

The 28-year-old will go up against Denzel Bentley at the O2 Arena in a bout broadcast live on Channel Five on May 13.

Udofia announced himself on the domestic scene with a points win over Tyler Denny to claim the English Middleweight title in November 2019.

He defended his belt against John Harding Jr and Xhuljo Vrenozi, but now faces his toughest test when going up against Bentley, ranked 39th in the world, from Battersea.

The 27-year-old has a pro record of 15 wins, one draw and one defeat, and is looking to reclaim the title he won in November 2020, holding it for just five months before being beaten by Felix Cash.

Speaking to wassermanboxing.com, Udofia, who has 17 straight wins to his name, said: “This is a massive fight for me.

“I’ve always wanted to box for the British title and to get the opportunity to do it headlining a big show on Channel Five is a dream come true.

“I want to thank my promoters, the Sauerland brothers at Wasserman and my manager Steve Goodwin for getting me into this position.

“Now, it’s time to show everyone what I can do. I’ve seen a lot of Denzel Bentley he’s a good operator, he’s very slick.

“This is going to be a good fight for the public."

Meanwhile, Bentley added: "I’m excited for this opportunity to box for the British title again.

"I know my opponent Linus Udofia is a good boxer and it’s going to be a real 50-50 fight.

"I’m expecting a full-blooded, fan-friendly affair. I can’t wait till fight night.