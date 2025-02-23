Busy week of matches for Luton Angling Club

On a very windy Friday morning at Beckerings, Paul Presland caught this 26lb common it was caught on a yellow pop up presented in solid bag fished close in on peg 5.

Marek had a decent sized Pike from South Lagoon at Wyboston. It was caught on a deadbait.

undefined

On the River at Wyboston the bailiff reported an angler on Peg 1 had an 8lb Carp, 2 good chub and some other small fish. Another angler fishing further up toward the North House Car Park had a chub of 6lb 8oz

River Ouse - Biddenham

Fergal O'Kane fished on Friday and had a 9lb 10oz Pike using a smelt deadbait.

Lavendon Mill - Upstream

After the previous 12ft car park gate was destroyed just over a month ago, we are pleased to report that the smaller temporary gate has now been removed and we have now installed new posts and a 13ft gate, thanks go to Roger Bland, Fergal O'Kane, David Nicholson, Dennis Vivian and David Murdoch for getting this done.

undefined

We had been itching to fish a river again since October when the high winds and floods, which repeated several times in subsequent weeks resulted in our river sections becoming virtually unfishable. We had been monitoring the situation and Brian Turner the Wyboston Bailiff had reported the river looked fishable had good flow and was at normal level. With the end of the river season less than a month away we were really looking forward to fishing Wyboston this week.

12 of us including a junior met on the hardstanding behind North House and the river looked cold (measured temperature 5C) but had good flow and some colour, so we were hopeful of a few fish. The morning was chilly but there wasn’t an overnight frost, and the temperature was supposed to rise during the day, but the stiff breeze after we started and the rain at lunchtime made the day feel very cold.

As we arrived at our swims one of the Local EA enforcement officers arrived and checked our rod licences (all was in order) and he wished us a good day.

We started to fish, and it became obvious soon after starting that we were in for a hard day as bites were non-existent! All the usual methods and baits were tried with no avail. Dennis Hunt had a bite with 30 mins to go using a feeder of liquidised bread and flake as bait and when the tip went around! He struck and felt a fish, which felt like a small chub, and then it surfaced, and he netted a small Pike, which didn’t count!

Richard Darbon discovered on arriving at his peg he only had his light feeder rod as the bigger one had been left in the garage, but undeterred he set up with a maggot feeder which would hold on the inside edge of the flow. He had been casting regularly to the same spot all day and with about 30 mins to go he hooked a roach. He carried on and as the whistle blew he had another bite, yelling ‘Fish On’ he had hooked a fish which gave a good account of itself on his light gear, but he managed to land a decent Chub of 3lb to take the win, finishing with 3lb 8 oz.

Thanks to all who assisted yesterday, however the weighing team had a day off!

Results

1st Richard Darbon 3lb 8oz

DNW

Barry Roper, Colin Holmes, Simon Faulkes, Dave Ridley, Dennis Hunt, Paul Carr, Daniel Carr (J) Ray Burton, Terry Vickers, Tony Hickmott, Malcolm Ogden

Our next Match is on Wednesday 26th February on the GUC at The Globe for a Drawn Pairs match. Swim draw 8.30 on the bank, £5.00 optional pools £2.00 Wednesday peg fee, fish 10am till 3pm.

For anyone thinking of joining us for the first time can we ask you message us so we know you are coming before turning up, as we need to ensure we have room as this ‘Drawn Pairs will allow us to better manage the pegging.

You will be asked to produce your Club book at first appearance, so please have it with you.

undefined

The third round of the LAC Winter League was staged on Sunday on the Grand Union Canal at Town South. With another cold night hopes were that it would not fish hard but that once again proved to not be the case with only half of the 16 anglers in attendance catching. However, there were at least a couple of quality fish caught.

This weeks winner was Danny Worth. Having drawn peg 15 in the unfancied area opposite the houses, Danny decided to keep things simple and fished one line all day feeding liquidised bread at 5m metres with worm as hook bait. Danny's patience paid off with one decent bream and a skimmer for the top weight of 2lb 12ozs 8drms.

2nd on the day went to inform Simon Foulkes who backed up his previous round 2nd with the same result. Drawn on peg 6 opposite the reeds and flats, Simon decided to fish 2 lines - 1 tight to the far bank reeds and the other at 10m. He started tight over alternating between breadpunch and pinkie which resulted in a small roach. A change to his 10m line with chopped worm and caster resulted in a decent skimmer. But those two fish were enough to secure 2nd with 2lb 12drms

In 3rd was another inform angler in Sean Leatherland. Sean drew peg 10 next to white bridge and fished at 9m with pinkie over breadcrumb. This resulted in a large hybrid backed up with a few smaller fish on squat and pinkie for his 1lb 12ozs 8drm

Round 4 will be on 2nd March on the GUC at Three Locks (venue may change and will be notified if it does). The draw at 8.30am. £2.00 peg fee and £5.00 optional pools, fish 10am till 3pm.

For anyone thinking of joining in with the friendly matches, they are open to club members and if you are joining us for the first time can we ask that you message us so we know you are coming before turning up.

That's all we have this week. If you would like to send us a catch report from a Luton AC Water you can send reports and pictures via our facebook page and other social media accounts, the club website or via what’s app message to 07940 229071. Don’t forget every picture we receive is automatically entered into our monthly photo prize which is judged by the committee and you could win £25.00. It’s not always the biggest fish that wins so well worth sending in any of your catch reports.