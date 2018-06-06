Cherry claims five and Hill digs in to set up Dunstable triumph

Dunstable Town moved to the top of the Saracens Herts League Championship with a crushing nine-wicket win over Ampthill at Lancot Park on Saturday.

Luke Cherry took his first five-wicket haul of the season as Ampthill were all out for just 101 in 27.4 overs.

Sam Cherry adds another run to the total

Guy Hill anchored Dunstable’s short run chase with an unbeaten 54 as a fourth win in five games sent Town 16 points clear at the top.

There were mixed fortunes for the IIs as they were bowled out for just 134 by North Enfield, going down by nine wickets.

Marcus Connor top-scored for the visitors with a stubborn 38, but Dunstable took just one wicket through Sam Marshall as the hosts easily reached 138-1 in 30.1 overs.

The IIIs’ first win of the season was notched against Botany Bay with a convincing 82-run success.

Ian Horton (43) and Robbie Coe (30) got Dunstable off to a solid start with the bat and Dean Woods added an unbeaten 24 to take their side to 182-7 from 50 overs.

Pritvhi Dixit scored a 23-ball 24 of his own before taking three early wickets to get Dunstable off to a flyer with the ball before Tarnjit Biriyah’s 4-27 from 10 overs all but finished the job.

Two late victims from Ciaran Newton saw the hosts all out for just 101 inside 34 overs.

The IVs completed a successful week for Dunstable with another big win, this time against Roxton by 131 runs.

Pete Treharne hit 70 at the top of the order alongside 35 from Harry Griffin, as Dunstable batted first.

Mahesh Godhania added an unbeaten 38 to take Dunstable to 222-7 from 40 overs before Godhania claimed three wickets with the new ball, as did Alec Baldwin, who returned 3-17.

Ken Alden’s 3-4 from seven overs, including five maidens, secured the IVs their comprehensive win.

Dunstable weren’t in action on Sunday as they had a rest weekend from Bedfordshire County League matches.