County Cup defeat for spirited Park

Stockwood Park were in action on Friday under lights in the quarter-finals of the Bedfordshire Cup.

Both the hosts and Leighton Buzzard - who play one division higher in Midlands Two - were undefeated going into the game.

The match was well contested from start to finish with Buzzard scoring five tries, showing some fast, attacking rugby.

Stockwood scored one try of their own after displaying passion all game.

The contest finished 31-10 to Buzzard, who will progress to the semi-finals, as Olly Daly scored Park’s try and Brandon Lewsey the two kicks.