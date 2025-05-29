Haroon on form with the ball as Luton Town & Indians defeat Letchworth

All the local cricket news

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Haroon was in fine form with the ball as Luton Town & Indians ran out six wicket winners over Letchworth Garden City in their Herts Premier League Division One contest on Saturday.

After being asked to field, Haroon took 4-28, as Sajjad Homyoon claimed 2-26 in City's 159-9. Opener Dhaval Naik then dug in to make an unbeaten 64 from 120 balls, while Abdul Wahid hit 33 to help Indians to 164-4. The IIs lost a high-scoring Division Four B clash at home to Reed II by seven wickets. Suleiman Mohammed (72) and Haris Ali (70) put on 136 for the fourth wicket as Indians reached 267-9 only to see Reed then respond with 271-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A terrific bowling performance saw the IIIs beat Kings Langley IIs by 56 runs in Division Eight West. Indians batted first, making 172 thanks to G Singh's 40. W Arif then took 3-18 and M Singh 3-38 as the hosts were dismissed for 116. The IVs (189-4) beat Royal Herts (151) by 38 runs in Division 10 West.

All the news from Luton Town & Indians and Lutonian's weekend matches

On Sunday, Indians' firsts saw off Flitwick by 36 runs in their Beds County League Premier Division fixture. Half centuries from Fayaz Homyoon (57) and Devender Singh (50) saw Indians reach 203-8, Sameem Safi adding 40. Homyoon then took 2-22, as Joji Mohan claimed 2-31 and Devansh Sharma 2-36 as the hosts were restricted to 167-8.

The IIs lost to Flitwick IIs by seven wickets in Division One. Indians made 157-6 from their 40 overs, Masood Mahmood striking 35, but Flitwick responded with 160-3, Yashdeep Jhala taking 2-25. The IIIs beat Wolverton Town by two wickets in Division Five.

» Lutonian were beaten by 74 runs in their Herts Premier League Division One match against Berkhamsted on Saturday. The visitors made 208 all out, with wickets shared by Awais Khan 2-23, Malik Sadiq 2-37 and Khizer Manzoor 2-38, but Lutonian were dismissed for 134, Kashif Khan hitting 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IIs racked up a 104-run victory over Berkhamsted in Division Five A. Saqib Malik struck 48 and Sumair Rana 34 in their 190 all out, as the home side were skittled for 86, Malik grabbing 5-17 and Rana taking 3-7. The IIIs also triumphed, defeating Flamstead by 85 runs in Division Nine West. Ismaeel Ali's 68 not out and 52 from Amad Sumair saw Lutonian put 196-5 on the board, their opponents then all out for 111.

On Sunday, Lutonian were edged out by one wicket in their Beds County League Premier Division match at Queens Park Westfield. Sumair Rana scored 25 as the visitors made 132-9, while although he also took 3-11 and Aslam Khan claimed 2-15, Westfield stole victory at 136-9. Aamir Jafri smashed a superb century as the IIIs beat Waresley by 87 runs in Division Three. Coming at number six, Jafri hit 12 fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 104 that propelled his side to 216-7. Yaseer Masood then picked up 4-29 and Tahir Ishaq 2-25 as their hosts were held to 129-8.