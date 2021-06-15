Louth Guides and Rangers given cricket tips at Grimoldby

The Guides and Rangers at Grimoldby.

Grimoldby Cricket Club hosted 7th Louth Guides and 1st Louth Rangers for an evening of cricket.

The girls were coached by Justin Owen, Chairman of Grimoldby Cricket Club and Matthew Mansey Director of Juniors cricket.

The first activity was based on bowling on different stations and different point systems. Each patrol then played a round robin format using a hybrid of cricket and rounders.

This month the English and Welsh Cricket Board are promoting an initiative for girls and women inclusivity in cricket.