Thorne picks up five as Dunstable Town CC thrash Caldecote

All the news from Lancot Park

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Thorne claimed a five-fer as Dunstable Town CC romped to a 10-wicket win over Caldecote in their Beds County League Premier Division match on Sunday.

Having been asked to field, Thorne claimed 5-8 from six overs while Nathaniel Cunnold picked up 2-5 and Matthew Gordon 2-7 as the visitors were shot out for 69. Openers Jackson Shaw (43 not out) and Oliver Thaker (21 not out) then eased to their target, reaching 70-0 inside nine overs. The IIs suffered a five wicket loss to Harlington in Division One despite the best efforts of Haroon Khalid. He made 26 as Dunstable were all out for 90 and then took 3-28, but the hosts replied with 93-5. The IIIs were handed a walkover win when Godmanchester Town conceded their Division Four contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, Dunstable lost out by 96 runs in their Herts League Championship Division match at Old Owens. The hosts made 241 all out, Sam Cherry taking 4-39 and Harry McBrearty 2-50, before Dunstable were dismissed for 145, Cherry with 54 and Jack Kilduff scoring 27. The IIs just about beat London Colney in Division Three B, claiming a two wicket success.

Dunstable Town enjoyed a full weekend of cricket in the Beds and Herts Leagues

Matthew Gordon took 3-10, with Alec Baldwin claiming 2-15 and Shahzad Suhail 2-19 in Colney's 124 all out, before Town responded with 125-8, Gordon unbeaten on 23. The IIIs beat West Herts IIIs by three wickets in Division Seven West. Tauheed Shafiq took 2-22, Ricky Joshi 2-27 and Haroon Khalid 2-36 as West Herts were dismissed for 175, Town then reaching 176-7, Stuart Harvey hitting 43 and Mohammed Tayyib 33.

» Luton Caribbean IIs ran out 68-run winners over Hexton in their Beds Invitation League Division One contest on Saturday. Wicketkeeper Gidron Pope struck a 95-ball 90 at the top of the order in Caribbean's 181, Sheharyar Khan taking 2-21, Waqas Ahmed 2-30 and Mobeen Alan 2-42. Hexton then responded with 113, Adam Al Jammal hitting 46 as Naveed Hussain picked up 3-21.

In Division Two, Caddington suffered an eight wicket defeat against Eaton Socon. Azzam Salamat scored 33 as the hosts were all out for 121 before Eaton eased to 123-2. Road Runners were four wicket winners over Sharnbrook & Bromham IIs in Division Two. Touseef Tariq took 5-16 and Mohammed Akram 2-12 as Sharnbrook made just 115. Despite losing both openers for ducks, Runners then responded with 117-6, Asjid Ali compiling an unbeaten 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

» Hexton were beaten by five wickets in their Beds County League Division Five contest against Ampthill Town IIs. Put into bat, Harman Singh scored 57 not out from 57 balls, putting on 65 for the last wicket with Khurram Habib (10) as the hosts made 120 all out. The pair then did well with the ball, Habib picking up 3-10 and Singh 2-27, but Ampthill reached 123-5.

Harlington IIs won by five wickets in their Division Five match at MK Warriors. Ibrar Hussain claimed 4-19, while Swarnjit Shergill took 2-23 and Rahber Hassan 2-21 as Warriors totalled 136. Harlington then responded with 138-5, Kamran Majeed scoring 45 and Muhammad Kaleem 44 not out.